A pharmaceutical company developing drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system initially with a focus on modulating the CB1 receptor.

Through the development of proprietary molecules to treat diseases with inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic disease processes.

Skye’s first-in-class and only-in-class SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion is focused on developing a treatment for glaucoma, the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness.

Nimacimab is a first-in-class and only-in-class Phase II-ready, negative allosteric modulator antibody focused on CB1 inhibition and is being developed to potentially treat with fibrotic, inflammatory and metabolic-related diseases with significant prevalence and unmet need.

Latest Skye Bioscience News

New Skye CMO aims high
3 September 2024
Skye Bio to refocus as SBI-100 misses primary goal
11 June 2024
Obesity hopeful Skye Biosciences announces PIPE financing
29 January 2024
Skye Bioscience expands into obesity with nimacimab
11 December 2023
