SkyePharma is a UK-based drug delivery specialist which delivers oral and inhalation pharmaceutical products.

It has partnered with a wide range of companies, from big pharma such as GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Sanofi, Janssen and Roche, to medium-sized firms like Mundipharma and Kyorin, and smaller specialty companies.

In March 2016 its board agreed to a recommended merger with UK pharma Vectura, aiming to create a mid-sized company focused on the respiratory therapy sector.