Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Smith_Nephew

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew (LON: SN) is a British-based multinational medical equipment manufacturing company headquartered in London, UK.

Smith & Nephew (LON: SN) is a British-based multinational medical equipment manufacturing company headquartered in London, UK.

Its products include: Orthopedics Reconstruction  total and partial joint replacement systems for hips and knees; Advanced Wound Management - wound care treatment and prevention products used to treat hard-to-heal wounds; Sports Medicine  endoscopic instrumentation for minimally invasive surgery of the hip, knee, shoulder joints and extremities; and Trauma - products that help repair broken bones and deformities  including extremities like foot and ankle and limb restoration.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Smith &amp; Nephew News

Smith & Nephew expands in regenerative medicine via acquisition
12 March 2019
Smith & Nephew shares fall as HP802-247 living cell spray-on therapy fails to meet primary endpoint
14 October 2014
S&N launches new biologics firm, Bioventus, with focus on active orthopaedic healing
8 May 2012
Smith & Nephew to spin-out biologics and clinical therapies unit
5 January 2012
More Smith &amp; Nephew news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze