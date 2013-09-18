Smith & Nephew (LON: SN) is a British-based multinational medical equipment manufacturing company headquartered in London, UK.

Its products include: Orthopedics Reconstruction  total and partial joint replacement systems for hips and knees; Advanced Wound Management - wound care treatment and prevention products used to treat hard-to-heal wounds; Sports Medicine  endoscopic instrumentation for minimally invasive surgery of the hip, knee, shoulder joints and extremities; and Trauma - products that help repair broken bones and deformities  including extremities like foot and ankle and limb restoration.