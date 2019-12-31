Sol-Gel Technologies

A dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing or partnering topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases.

Sol-Gel developed TWYNEO which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Both drugs are exclusively licensed to and commercialized by Galderma in the US.

In January 2023, the Israeli company acquired rights to the topically-applied patidegib, a hedgehog signaling pathway blocker, for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome from US drug developer PellePharm.