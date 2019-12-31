Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

sol_gel_company

Sol-Gel Technologies

A dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing or partnering topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases.

Sol-Gel developed TWYNEO which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Both drugs are exclusively licensed to and commercialized by Galderma in the US.

In January 2023, the Israeli company acquired rights to the topically-applied patidegib, a hedgehog signaling pathway blocker, for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome from US drug developer PellePharm.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Sol-Gel Technologies News

Blemish-free acne data sends Sol-Gel shares skywards
30 December 2019
More Sol-Gel Technologies news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze