Solve Therapeutics

An oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel antibody-based therapies targeting tumor-specific antigens.

Since its founding in late 2021, Solve has been actively pursuing discovery and development efforts at its laboratory facilities in San Diego, California and Durham, North Carolina.

The company has licensed or generated targeting antibodies and nanobodies with ideal characteristics to serve as the backbones for antibody-based therapeutics and has rights to technology supporting development of diagnostic and therapeutic antibody-radionuclide conjugates (ARCs).

Solve is supported by various healthcare investors, including AyurMaya Capital Management Fund, Decheng Capital, General Atlantic, and Surveyor Capital.