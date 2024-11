A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Founded by pioneers in Treg biology and cell therapy, the company is employing proprietary platform technologies and approaches to develop a new generation of targeted and durable Treg cell therapies. Sonoma Biotherapeutics is based in South San Francisco and Seattle.

Sonoma joined forces with Regeneron in March 2023 to discover, develop and commercialize novel regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies for autoimmune diseases.