A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group.

As of Q3 2023, SOTIO is advancing a pipeline of novel ADCs tailored to address the treatment needs of specific solid tumor types.

SOT102, the company’s most advanced ADC program, is a CLDN18.2-targeting ADC in Phase I/II development for the treatment of gastric, pancreatic and other cancers that have very few targeted treatment options available. The company is progressing dose-finding studies in the trial’s monotherapy arm, with SOT102 as a later-stage treatment, and recently announced the initiation of the trial’s combination therapy arm in first-line treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer patients. SOTIO additionally has two other ADC programs in preclinical development.

Latest SOTIO News

SOTIO to use Biocytogen platform to develop ADCs
16 July 2024
SOTIO and Synaffix in ADC deal worth potential $740 million
16 October 2023
SOTIO to trial SOT101 alongside Keytruda
8 December 2021
SOTIO expands its ADC pipeline via agreement with LegoChem
16 November 2021
