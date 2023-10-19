As of Q3 2023, SOTIO is advancing a pipeline of novel ADCs tailored to address the treatment needs of specific solid tumor types.

SOT102, the company’s most advanced ADC program, is a CLDN18.2-targeting ADC in Phase I/II development for the treatment of gastric, pancreatic and other cancers that have very few targeted treatment options available. The company is progressing dose-finding studies in the trial’s monotherapy arm, with SOT102 as a later-stage treatment, and recently announced the initiation of the trial’s combination therapy arm in first-line treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer patients. SOTIO additionally has two other ADC programs in preclinical development.