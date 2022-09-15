SparingVision

In particular, the French company is focussed on treating inherited retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa, for which current monogenic treatment approaches are not applicable to all patients.

In September 2022, the company raised 75 million euros in a Series B financing, with proceeds being used to fund the first-in-human trials of the company’s two lead gene-independent assets, SPVN06 and SPVN20, as well as the development of genome-editing assets through its collaboration with Intellia Therapeutics.