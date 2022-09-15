Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

spvn_logo_strap_company

SparingVision

A genomic medicines company developing vision-saving treatments for ocular diseases.

In particular, the French company is focussed on treating inherited retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa, for which current monogenic treatment approaches are not applicable to all patients.

In September 2022, the company raised 75 million euros in a Series B financing, with proceeds being used to fund the first-in-human trials of the company’s two lead gene-independent assets, SPVN06 and SPVN20, as well as the development of genome-editing assets through its collaboration with Intellia Therapeutics.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest SparingVision News

Pharma has set its sights on ophthalmology opportunities
8 December 2022
SparingVision raises 75 million euros in Series B financing.
14 September 2022
Intellia and SparingVision link up on ocular therapies using CRISPR/Cas9 technology
13 October 2021
SparingVision expands ocular disease pipeline with buy of GAMUT Therapeutics
20 April 2021
More SparingVision news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze