US-based privately held Sprout Pharmaceuticals is focused solely on the delivery of a treatment option for the unmet need of millions of women with HSDD.

Sprout is pursuing the FDA approval of flibanserin to treat HSDD in premenopausal women, for which there is currently no FDA-approved treatment.Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder is the most commonly reported form of female sexual dysfunction.

The company “sprouted” out of Slate Pharmaceuticals in 2011.

Latest Sprout Pharmaceuticals News

FDA approves 'female Viagra'
22 June 2019
Look back at pharma news to Nov 10
12 November 2017
Valeant to sell Sprout Pharma back to original shareholders
6 November 2017
Valeant lays out $1 billion to acquire female libido drug maker Sprout
20 August 2015
