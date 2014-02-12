US-based privately held Sprout Pharmaceuticals is focused solely on the delivery of a treatment option for the unmet need of millions of women with HSDD.

Sprout is pursuing the FDA approval of flibanserin to treat HSDD in premenopausal women, for which there is currently no FDA-approved treatment.Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder is the most commonly reported form of female sexual dysfunction.

The company “sprouted” out of Slate Pharmaceuticals in 2011.