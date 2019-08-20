Sunday 24 November 2024

A Swiss biotech focused on developing therapies for autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Stalicla has developed an algorithm platform that uses robust sets of clinical signs and symptoms with big data analytics to identify subgroups of ASD patients.

By identifying these subgroups, the company aims to offer repurposed drugs that provide more effective, personalized treatment options.

Its lead candidate is STP1, which comprises two repurposed drugs, a companion diagnostic assay (challenge test) and a biomarker monitoring assay, is poised to show disease modifying effects in ASD Phenotype 1 patients. Preliminary clinical data indicates that the Phenotype1 subgroup represents around 20% of the total idiopathic ASD patient population.

In January 2023, Stalicla entered into an exclusive in-licensing agreement with pharma giant Novartis to develop mavoglurant (AFQ056) as a treatment for substance-use disorder and neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs).

Latest Stalicla News

Stalicla names chief scientific and clinical development advisor
19 September 2024
Purnanand Sarma to chair Stalicla board
9 July 2024
Stalicla Series B promised to propel precision neuro advances
16 January 2024
Stalicla signs CRADA deal with NIDA for mavoglurant development
8 March 2023
