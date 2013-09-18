Sunday 24 November 2024

Starpharma Holdings Limited is an Australian company developing dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.

The company's underlying technology is built around dendrimers – a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical uses.

Starpharma has three core development programs: VivaGel portfolio, DEP drug delivery, and agrochemicals with the company developing a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

There are two operating companies, Starpharma Pty Ltd in Australia and Dendritic Nanotechnologies, Inc. in USA, both with a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio.

Founded in 1996, Starpharma listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2000 (ASX: SPL). Starpharma securities also trade in the US under the American Depository Receipts (ADR) program, and are listed on the OCTQX platform (OTCQX:SPHRY). OTCQX is the premium tier of the US Over-the-Counter (OTC) marketplace, providing non-US companies with a visible cross-listing to access US investors, without the duplicative regulatory costs required of listing on a traditional US exchange.

In September 2015, it signed a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), enabling the development and commercialization by AstraZeneca of compounds directed at a defined family of targets using Starpharma’s DEP drug delivery technology, adding to previous accords between the two companies.

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Talks with Enhertu makers end without agreement, says the NICE
20 November 2024
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
18 November 2024
AstraZeneca selects Quell drug to progress in type 1 diabetes Treg cell therapy program
18 November 2024
