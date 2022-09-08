Sunday 24 November 2024

STORM Therapeutics

A biotechnology company creating novel therapies that inhibit RNA modifying enzymes (RME) for use in oncology and other diseases.

The UK-based company has established a novel drug discovery and RNA analytics platform which allows for the identification of novel targets and a proprietary pipeline of first in class small-molecule drug candidates for potential use in oncology, inflammation, viral infections and CNS diseases.

STORM’s lead program STC-15 is a first-in-class clinical candidate, for which an IND has been filed with the US Food and Drug Administration to support initiation of a Phase I oncology trial in the second half of 2022. STC-15 represents the first RNA modifying enzyme inhibitor to enter clinical evaluation in humans.

Latest STORM Therapeutics News

STORM Therapeutics names Marguerite Hutchinson as CBO
1 November 2023
Private investments in UK biotech continue at a slower pace
24 April 2023
Jerry McMahon to navigate STORM into lab
7 September 2022
Cambridge Innovation Capital invests £1 billion into Cambridge companies
2 December 2019
