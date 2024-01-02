Sunday 24 November 2024

Sudo Biosciences

A biopharmaceutical company developing best-in-class precision TYK2 (tyrosine kinase 2) inhibitors.

The USA-based company's lead programs target the TYK2 pseudokinase domain, which is a key mediator in cytokine signaling pathways.

The company’s pipeline includes a potentia brain-penetrant candidate for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and neurodegenerative diseases with underlying neuroinflammation and a potential topical candidate for immune-mediated dermatologic diseases.

In December 2023 closes a $116 million Series B financing round, which will be used to advance potential its lead candidates into clinical trials.

Sudo Biosciences raises $116 million in Series B financing
20 December 2023
