Sudo Biosciences

The USA-based company's lead programs target the TYK2 pseudokinase domain, which is a key mediator in cytokine signaling pathways.

The company’s pipeline includes a potentia brain-penetrant candidate for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and neurodegenerative diseases with underlying neuroinflammation and a potential topical candidate for immune-mediated dermatologic diseases.

In December 2023 closes a $116 million Series B financing round, which will be used to advance potential its lead candidates into clinical trials.