Surrozen

A biotech company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway.

Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage this existing biological repair mechanism with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders.

In October 2022, the USA-based company entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to research and develop a pre-clinical asset for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Pharma has set its sights on ophthalmology opportunities
8 December 2022
Surrozen rises on news of back-loaded deal with Boehringer
7 October 2022
