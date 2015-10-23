A world-leading integrated drug discovery partner, offering high-quality drug discovery services and providing guidance and support to customers for the discovery and development of novel medicines.

Sygnature Discovery is the UK's largest independent provider of integrated drug discovery. Its core capabilities include medicinal chemistry, in vitro bioscience, computational chemistry and informatics. It also provides in vitro toxicology, early safety pharmacology, in vivo efficacy models, ion channel expertise, protein production and x-ray crystallography.

The UK company acquired Scotland-based SB Drug Discovery, a provider of ion channel and receptor drug discovery research delivering cell line generation and compound screening solutions in neuroscience and other therapeutic indications, in January 2023. This transaction, financial terms of which were not disclosed, offers a strategic advantage for both companies, to enable further expansion of the businesses and their capabilities, and forms part of Sygnature’s strategic plan to continuously invest in the expansion of its leading integrated drug discovery solutions.

The acquisition is Sygnature's second in the space of a year, following the acquisition of Peak Proteins in April 2022, with previous acquisitions including RenaSci in 2018, along with Alderley Oncology and XenoGesis in 2020. It also received investment from Five Arrows Principal Investments, the European corporate private equity arm of Rothschild & Co, in June 2020.