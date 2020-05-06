Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

synairgen_company

Synairgen

A drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic.

The business, focused primarily on severe asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and key opinion leader network to discover and develop new therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is currently running a two-part Phase II trial evaluating SNG001, the company’s wholly-owned inhaled interferon beta therapeutic candidate. The study, called SG015, has been designed to assess the safety of SNG001 in COPD patients and its clinical benefit in these patients when they have a cold or flu infection, a major driver of COPD exacerbations.

In March 2020, Synairgen received approvals from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Health Research Authority to conduct a Phase II trial of SNG001 in coronavirus patients.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Synairgen News

Synairgen appoints Dr Marcin Mankowski as CMO
3 October 2023
Update on SNG001 in the ACTIV-2 Phase III trial for COVID-19 and variants
3 March 2022
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 25, 2022
27 February 2022
Synairgen tanks, as Phase III SPRINTER trial in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 misses goals
21 February 2022
More Synairgen news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze