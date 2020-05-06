A drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic.

The business, focused primarily on severe asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and key opinion leader network to discover and develop new therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is currently running a two-part Phase II trial evaluating SNG001, the company’s wholly-owned inhaled interferon beta therapeutic candidate. The study, called SG015, has been designed to assess the safety of SNG001 in COPD patients and its clinical benefit in these patients when they have a cold or flu infection, a major driver of COPD exacerbations.

In March 2020, Synairgen received approvals from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Health Research Authority to conduct a Phase II trial of SNG001 in coronavirus patients.