USA-based biopharma group Synergy Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SGYP) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new drugs to treat patients with gastrointestinal disorders and diseases.

Based in New York, Synergy is led by a seasoned team of scientists, clinicians and executives with extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company's lead investigational drug, plecanatide, is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The company initiated its second Phase III clinical trial of plecanatide in patients with chronic idiopathic constipation in April 2014, shortly before announcing positive results of the drug's Phase IIb study in patients with IBS-C. It presented positive Phase IIb results for this indication in October 2014. In December that year, the company began its first Phase III clinical trial of plecanatide in patients with IBS-C. In June 2015, Synergy announced positive results in the first Phase III trial of plecanatide in CIC.

CIC and IBS-C are two of the most common gastrointestinal disorders globally, and are significant drivers of both direct and indirect healthcare costs. Many doctors and their patients are deeply dissatisfied with current available treatment options.

In addition to plecanatide, Synergy's clinical development pipeline includes a next-generation GC-C agonist, known as SP-333, in clinical development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. A Phase I single ascending dose safety study of SP-333 was completed in late 2012; in January 2013, a Phase I multiple dose safety study was begun in healthy volunteers.