Syntis Bio

Syntis is advancing a pipeline of oral therapies, including the company’s lead program, SYNT-101, which is a once-daily oral pill for the treatment of obesity that mimics the effects of gastric bypass surgery. SYNT-101 leverages the power of SYNT (SYNthetic Tissue-lining), an oral technology developed by Syntis founders that delivers a safe, transient polymer coating to the duodenum that controls nutrient uptake, as well as enhances both gut-restricted enzyme efficacy and systemic drug absorption for up to 24 hours.

The company is also developing a portfolio of enzyme replacement therapies to treat orphan metabolic and broad digestive disorders.

Syntis is headquartered in Boston and has raised $15.5 million as of Q2 2024 from leading life sciences and strategic investors.