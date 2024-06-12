Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Syntis Bio

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies that harness the small intestine’s biology.

Syntis is advancing a pipeline of oral therapies, including the company’s lead program, SYNT-101, which is a once-daily oral pill for the treatment of obesity that mimics the effects of gastric bypass surgery. SYNT-101 leverages the power of SYNT (SYNthetic Tissue-lining), an oral technology developed by Syntis founders that delivers a safe, transient polymer coating to the duodenum that controls nutrient uptake, as well as enhances both gut-restricted enzyme efficacy and systemic drug absorption for up to 24 hours.

The company is also developing a portfolio of enzyme replacement therapies to treat orphan metabolic and broad digestive disorders.

Syntis is headquartered in Boston and has raised $15.5 million as of Q2 2024 from leading life sciences and strategic investors.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Syntis Bio News

New metabolic disease specialist, Syntis Bio, launches in Boston
11 June 2024
More Syntis Bio news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze