A late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders.

The company's proprietary therapeutic approach, Facilitated Allo-HSCT Therapy, is designed to induce immune tolerance by creating chimerism. Chimerism refers to a state in which both the donor’s HSCs and the recipient’s HSCs co-exist in the recipient’s bone marrow.

Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, a GMP cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and research and development laboratories in Houston, TX.