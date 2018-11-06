Sunday 24 November 2024

Tango Therapeutics is a Cambridge, USA-based firm developing innovative therapies in oncology.

Tango leverages high-throughput CRISPR screening to identify vulnerabilities in cancer cells. The firm focuses on diseases with high unmet need where patients share a common genetic context. Tango says it is committed to developing precise, powerful and safe therapies for the people who need them most.

In April 2021, Tango signed a deal with BCTG Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by San Diego's Boxer Capital, to go public through a reverse merger.

Latest Tango Therapeutics News

Tango Therapeutics updates on PRMT5 program
7 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 24, 2024
26 May 2024
Tango terminates TNG348 program
24 May 2024
$80 million financing for Tango Therapeutics
14 August 2023
