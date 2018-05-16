Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

tapimmune-logo

TapImmune

TapImmune is a Florida biotech developing novel immunotherapies for cancer, with multiple Phase II and Phase Ib/II clinical studies currently ongoing for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer.

The company's peptide and nucleic treatments are designed to simulate the actions of the body's natural T-cells. This unique approach can produce off-the-shelf vaccine candidates that can be geiven regardless of HLA type.

The company's technologies can be used as stand-alone medications or in combination with other treatment modalities.

TapImmune has announced a proposed merger with Marker Therapeutics, a privately-held clinical stage developer of a transformative, non-genetically engineered, multi-antigen T cell therapy platform, which will add a significant portfolio of clinical-stage cell therapies to create a leading immuno-oncology pipeline.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest TapImmune News

TapImmune to acquire Marker Therapeutics
15 May 2018
More TapImmune news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze