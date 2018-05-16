TapImmune is a Florida biotech developing novel immunotherapies for cancer, with multiple Phase II and Phase Ib/II clinical studies currently ongoing for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer.

The company's peptide and nucleic treatments are designed to simulate the actions of the body's natural T-cells. This unique approach can produce off-the-shelf vaccine candidates that can be geiven regardless of HLA type.

The company's technologies can be used as stand-alone medications or in combination with other treatment modalities.

TapImmune has announced a proposed merger with Marker Therapeutics, a privately-held clinical stage developer of a transformative, non-genetically engineered, multi-antigen T cell therapy platform, which will add a significant portfolio of clinical-stage cell therapies to create a leading immuno-oncology pipeline.