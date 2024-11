Targovax is a Norwegian-based global biotechnology company, dedicated to the design and development of immunotherapy vaccines for patients with cancer.

The company, which was born out of the merger in July 2015 of Targovax and Oncos Therapeutics, presented encouraging Phase I/II results in February 2017 on its prospective targeted immunotherapeutic TG01, in resected pancreatic cancer.

Those results led the company's share price to jump by a third in a day's trading.