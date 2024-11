A clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS).

With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, Gaysha aims to rapidly translate its treatments from bench to bedside and has combined its team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications.