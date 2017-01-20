Sunday 24 November 2024

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals is an Australian company that has been established to develop and commercialize several late-stage oncology assets.

Its specialty area is theranostic radiopharmaceuticals, agents that are able to simultaneously image and treat cancer patients.

The company came onto the wider pharma radar when it announced two collaborations in January 2017. The first was with German company Therapeia, adding its ACD-101 theranostic program for glioblastoma. The second was a collaboration with Atlab Pharma of France.

In both instances, Telix secured the option to buy the companies.

Latest Telix Pharmaceuticals News

Telix spins off radiopharma unit to form Rhine Pharma
22 October 2024
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - September 2024
2 October 2024
Radiopharma boom continues as Telix makes another buy
24 September 2024
Telix announces A$600 million convertible bonds offering
24 July 2024
