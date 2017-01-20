Telix Pharmaceuticals is an Australian company that has been established to develop and commercialize several late-stage oncology assets.

Its specialty area is theranostic radiopharmaceuticals, agents that are able to simultaneously image and treat cancer patients.

The company came onto the wider pharma radar when it announced two collaborations in January 2017. The first was with German company Therapeia, adding its ACD-101 theranostic program for glioblastoma. The second was a collaboration with Atlab Pharma of France.

In both instances, Telix secured the option to buy the companies.