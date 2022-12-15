Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

tellus-therapeutics-company-1

Tellus Therapeutics

A neonatal care company developing treatments for newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit.

In December 2022, the US company announced the closing of a Series A financing round of $35 million led by the Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund.

The capital will be used to continue preclinical work conducted through the seed investment with the Xontogeny development team and to advance TT-20, the company’s lead candidate for the treatment of white matter brain injury in preterm infants, as well as the company’s pipeline programs.

Tellus was founded in October 2018 and is translating science licensed from Duke University which identified compounds in breast milk that induce the regeneration of myelin-producing oligodendrocytes and repair WMI in animal models of perinatal brain injury.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Tellus Therapeutics News

Tellus Therapeutics and Peroxitech announce Series A financings
14 December 2022
More Tellus Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze