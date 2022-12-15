Tellus Therapeutics

In December 2022, the US company announced the closing of a Series A financing round of $35 million led by the Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund.

The capital will be used to continue preclinical work conducted through the seed investment with the Xontogeny development team and to advance TT-20, the company’s lead candidate for the treatment of white matter brain injury in preterm infants, as well as the company’s pipeline programs.

Tellus was founded in October 2018 and is translating science licensed from Duke University which identified compounds in breast milk that induce the regeneration of myelin-producing oligodendrocytes and repair WMI in animal models of perinatal brain injury.