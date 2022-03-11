Temedica is not only offering digital patient companions – or apps – that support people along their entire journey and across various therapeutic areas, and on which it is collaborating with drugmakers including Roche (ROG: SIX). The company is also putting the information gained through this direct patient access into its real-world evidence platform called Permea.

Through this platform – only formally launched in January, 2022 – Temedica claims to be generating unique and previously unknown real-world evidence about disease progression, individual effectiveness of therapies and further insights.