Terns Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and NASH.

The company was founded in 2017 via a $30 million series A funding round from Lilly Asia Ventures, and took on three assets in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) programs from Eli Lilly in April 2018.

Terns’ pipeline includes four clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a THR-β agonist, an FXR agonist, a VAP-1 inhibitor, and a preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist program.

Terns Pharmaceuticals prices public offering to raise $150 million
11 September 2024
Terns Pharmaceuticals appoints new chief business officer
17 April 2024
Terns Pharma secures Phase II win for small molecule NASH option
13 November 2023
Terns Pharma announces positive Phase IIa top-line NASH data
9 August 2023
