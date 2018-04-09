Terns Pharmaceuticals

The company was founded in 2017 via a $30 million series A funding round from Lilly Asia Ventures, and took on three assets in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) programs from Eli Lilly in April 2018.
Terns’ pipeline includes four clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a THR-β agonist, an FXR agonist, a VAP-1 inhibitor, and a preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist program.
