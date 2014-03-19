Tesaro (Nasdaq: TSRO) is a USA-based oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company.

Founded in 2010, Tesaro’s pipeline includes Rolapitant, a potent, highly selective, long acting NK-1 receptor antagonist being developed for the prevention of CINV.

Tesaro also develop Niraparib, an orally active PARP inhibitor being developed for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer.

Tesaro is evaluating its ALK inhibitor TSR-011 in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial that is designed to identify a maximum tolerated dose, define an optimal dosing schedule and evaluate safety and efficacy in a variety of tumor settings in which ALK is altered.

In March 2014, therapeutic antibody discoverer AnaptysBio announced a strategic immuno-oncology collaboration with Tesaro, which could lead to payments of more than $340 million to the former. Under the terms of the accord, AnaptysBio has granted Tesaro exclusive rights to antibody programs targeting PD-1, TIM-3 and LAG-3, including monospecific and dual reactive antibody drug candidates. Antibody candidates from these programs are expected to enter clinical trials over the next 18 to 24 months.