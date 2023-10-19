Sunday 24 November 2024

Tessellate BIO

A preclinical stage biotech company with a focus on novel Synthetic Lethality approaches.

In October 2023, Tessellate emerged from stealth, with an initial €8m in seed funding backed by two leading European venture capital firms, BioGeneration Ventures (BGV) and Forbion. Its lead program targets the DNA damage response (DDR) and in particular cancers that depend on Alternative Lengthening of Telomeres (ALT).

The company aims to become a global leader in precision oncology by redefining Synthetic Lethality. While Synthetic Lethality approaches targeting Homology Recombination Deficiency (HRD) have been successfully validated in the clinic by PARP inhibitors, there remains a vast and largely unexplored space in Synthetic Lethality beyond HRD that Tessellate BIO is pioneering.

Latest Tessellate BIO News

Dutch start-up Tessellate BIO names Lara Boyd as CBO
4 November 2024
Synthetic lethality company emerges from stealth
17 October 2023
