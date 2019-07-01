Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases.

Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as 'glial cells') in the body’s response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons).

The company designs and develops drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells.

Its pipeline consists of three ongoing clinical development programs:

  • THN 102, currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials, aimed at treating daytime sleepiness in Parkinson's disease patients.
  • THN 201 undergoing Phase Ib trials, designed to treat cognitive disorders in patients with Alzheimer's disease.
  • THN 101, undergoing Phase Ia trials in patients with neuropathic pain

The technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. The proprietary, adaptable platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

The company emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission in 2013 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Orphan and Rare Pediatric Disease status for Theranexus' BBDF-101
12 August 2020
Theranexus chosen by non-profit to advance Batten disease drug
28 June 2019
