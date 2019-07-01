Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as 'glial cells') in the body’s response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons).
The company designs and develops drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells.
Its pipeline consists of three ongoing clinical development programs:
The technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. The proprietary, adaptable platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.
The company emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission in 2013 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze