Theravance Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops small molecule medicines for respiratory disease, bacterial infections, and gastrointestinal disorders.

Theravance’s portfolio includes respiratory disease drugs in partnership with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including Relvar/ Breo Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta, which were jointly developed by Theravance and GSK. Under the agreement with GSK, Theravance is eligible to receive associated royalty revenues from Relvar/Breo Ellipta, and Anoro Ellipta and, if approved and commercialized, VI monotherapy, as well. In addition, Theravance retains a 15% economic interest in future payments made by GSK to Theravance BioPharma for earlier-stage programs.

Illuminating multiple system atrophy
18 March 2024
GSK/Theravance to file supplemental Japanese NDA for Relvar Ellipta in COPD
24 September 2015
GSK, Theravance say lung drug Breo fails to extend lifespan
9 September 2015
GlaxoSmithKline's adult asthma medication gets regulatory nod in Canada
7 August 2015
