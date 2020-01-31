Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases.

Timber is focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI) and sclerotic skin diseases.

The Danish company's lead investigational product candidate, TMB-001, is a topical reformulation of the active ingredient, isotretinoin, which is aimed at treating congenital ichthyosis – a rare skin disease with significant unmet need and no approved prescription therapies available.

In August 2023, Timber announced that it was being acquired by LEO Pharma.

Latest Timber Pharmaceuticals News

LEO Pharma’s Timber unit posts TMB-001 miss in congenital ichthyosis
23 August 2024
LEO Pharma acquires key assets from Timber Pharma
23 January 2024
Timber Pharmaceuticals rockets as it agrees to a takeover
21 August 2023
Positive Phase IIb CONTROL study evaluating TMB-001
26 March 2022
