Timber Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases.

Timber is focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI) and sclerotic skin diseases.

The Danish company's lead investigational product candidate, TMB-001, is a topical reformulation of the active ingredient, isotretinoin, which is aimed at treating congenital ichthyosis – a rare skin disease with significant unmet need and no approved prescription therapies available.

In August 2023, Timber announced that it was being acquired by LEO Pharma.