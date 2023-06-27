Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix’s portfolio is composed of CNS, rare disease, immunology and infectious disease product candidates. Tonix’s CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablet), is in mid-Phase III development for the management of fibromyalgia with topline data expected in the Q4 2023. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Enrollment in a Phase II study has been completed, and topline results are expected in the Q3 2023.