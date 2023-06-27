Sunday 24 November 2024

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering.

Tonix’s portfolio is composed of CNS, rare disease, immunology and infectious disease product candidates. Tonix’s CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablet), is in mid-Phase III development for the management of fibromyalgia with topline data expected in the Q4 2023. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Enrollment in a Phase II study has been completed, and topline results are expected in the Q3 2023.

Latest Tonix Pharmaceuticals News

Biden offers $500 million for mpox response in Africa
25 September 2024
Latest Phase III success puts Tonix closer to fibromyalgia nod
21 December 2023
Tonix still optimistic on long-COVID drug despite endpoint miss
6 September 2023
Tonix shares jump on Phase III fibromyalgia data
7 December 2020
Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


