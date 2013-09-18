A private, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and the eye.

The company's mission is to improve ocular health by leveraging its expertise in inflammation to identify, develop and deliver new therapeutics, that bring meaningful benefits to patients with ocular disease.

Its lead program, TOP1630 for dry eye disease, has reported compelling results in a proof of concept study conducted in the USA.

TopiVert was founded in 2012 and its investors include SV Health Investors, IP Group, NeoMed and Johnson & Johnson Innovation.