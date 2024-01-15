TORL Biotherapeutics

TORL is built on a strategic partnership with the Slamon Research Lab at UCLA. The company has exclusive development and commercial rights to biologics-based drug candidates focused on promising cancer targets.

The Californian company's lead drug programs target Claudin 6 (CLDN 6) and Claudin 18.2 (CLDN 18.2), both of which are in clinical trials as of Q1 2024. The company also expects to put 2-3 additional compounds into clinical trials over 2024, with plans to advance 1-2 new compounds each year.