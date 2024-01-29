Sunday 24 November 2024

Tr1X

A privately-held biotech focused on engineering cures for immune and inflammatory diseases.

TR1X emerged from stealth with a $75 million Series A financing in January 2024 to bring universal allogeneic regulatory T (Treg) and CAR-Treg cell therapies to the clinic to treat and potentially cure autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Tr1X's proprietary technology enables the conversion of CD4+ T cells isolated from healthy donors into Treg-like cells that have a similar function and profile to naturally occurring Tr1 cells.

The company is headquartered in San Diego and has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, and is backed by leading investors, including The Column Group, NEVA SGR and Alexandria Ventures.

Tr1X sets off on Treg and CAR-Treg mission with $75 million
18 January 2024
