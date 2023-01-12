The company's Deep Biology platform maps human tissue Treg behavior to disease processes to identify and characterize novel targets for therapeutic intervention. Leveraging this platform, TRex is building a broad portfolio of novel therapies that modulate the immune system to restore human tissue immune homeostasis.

In January 2023, TRex announced a multi-year research collaboration and exclusive worldwide license agreement with US pharma major Eli Lilly to develop novel therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases.