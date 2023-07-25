Sunday 24 November 2024

Turnstone Biologics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to TIL therapy.

The company's TIL therapy is based upon the identification, selection, and expansion of the most potent tumor-reactive T cells, known as Selected TILs, and is designed to overcome the limitations of first-generation bulk TILs that have demonstrated objective responses only in limited tumor types.

Turnstone's lead program, TIDAL-01, is being evaluated in two Phase I studies as of Q3 2023 in patients with melanoma, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer. It is also actively advancing a pipeline of preclinical programs, including TIDAL-02.

Latest Turnstone Biologics News

Turnstone fires most staff in bid to extend runway
14 October 2024
Turnstone expects $80 million from IPO
24 July 2023
Takeda wagers $1 billion on viral cancer therapies deal
20 December 2019
Clinical-stage I-O company calls up B-MS VP
16 November 2017
