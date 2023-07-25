Turnstone Biologics

The company's TIL therapy is based upon the identification, selection, and expansion of the most potent tumor-reactive T cells, known as Selected TILs, and is designed to overcome the limitations of first-generation bulk TILs that have demonstrated objective responses only in limited tumor types.
Turnstone's lead program, TIDAL-01, is being evaluated in two Phase I studies as of Q3 2023 in patients with melanoma, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer. It is also actively advancing a pipeline of preclinical programs, including TIDAL-02.
