Turnstone Biologics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to TIL therapy.

The company's TIL therapy is based upon the identification, selection, and expansion of the most potent tumor-reactive T cells, known as Selected TILs, and is designed to overcome the limitations of first-generation bulk TILs that have demonstrated objective responses only in limited tumor types.

Turnstone's lead program, TIDAL-01, is being evaluated in two Phase I studies as of Q3 2023 in patients with melanoma, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer. It is also actively advancing a pipeline of preclinical programs, including TIDAL-02.