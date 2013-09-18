Sunday 24 November 2024

TxCell is a publicly listed French biopharmaceutical company that develops platforms for innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of severe chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical need.

TxCell is the only clinical stage cellular therapy company dedicated to the science of regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs).

Tregs are a recently discovered T cell population for which anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated.

Ovasave®, TxCell’s lead product candidate, is currently in a phase IIb clinical trial in refractory Crohn’s disease patients. Col-Treg, its second product candidate, for the treatment of autoimmune uveitis, should enter clinical trials in 2016.

Based in SophiaAntipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris and currently has 50 employees.

Latest TxCell News

Look back at pharma news in week to July 27
29 July 2018
French CAR-Treg firm rockets on news of takeover bid
23 July 2018
TxCell options rights to CAR-Treg program
10 July 2018
TxCell raises curtain on new CAR Treg manufacturing process
22 February 2018
More TxCell news >


