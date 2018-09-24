Sunday 24 November 2024

uBiome

Founded in 2012, uBiome is focused on microbial genomics.

The company’s aim is to "advance the science of the microbiome and make it useful to people." uBiome’s commercial products include SmartGut, a sequencing-based clinical microbiome test, which identifies microbes in the gut for patients with chronic gut conditions such as IBD, IBS, Crohn’s Disease, and ulcerative colitis; SmartJane, a sequencing-based women’s health screening test, which genotypes all 19 clinically relevant strains of HPV, identifies four common STDs, and surveys more than 20 vaginal microbes associated with bacterial vaginosis and other conditions; and Explorer, a health and wellness product to understand the role that food and lifestyle can play in wellness.

Latest uBiome News

Joe Jimenez joins uBiome after $83 million funding push
21 September 2018
