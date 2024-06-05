Sunday 24 November 2024

UroGen Pharma

An American biotech company developing solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers.

UroGen has developed a proprietary technology platform, RTGel, a reverse-thermal sustained-release hydrogel that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. This sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications.

The company's lead candidate is UGN-102 (mitomycin), a intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means.

Unprecedented 82.3% duration of response with UroGen’s UGN-102 in bladder cancer
14 June 2024
New chief commercial officer to help UroGen keep growing
4 June 2024
Royalty deals on the rise as Ligand takes stake in Agenus' success
9 May 2024
FDA approves Jelmyto for low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer
16 April 2020
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


