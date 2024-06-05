UroGen Pharma

An American biotech company developing solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers.

UroGen has developed a proprietary technology platform, RTGel, a reverse-thermal sustained-release hydrogel that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. This sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications.

The company's lead candidate is UGN-102 (mitomycin), a intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means.