A privately-held US biopharmaceutical company focused on developing safe and effective therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The company is advancing a pipeline of differentiated monoclonal antibodies targeting clinically validated mechanisms of action, in order to provide improved therapies for patients with limited treatment options.

ValenzaBio’s lead program, VB119, is being developed for the treatment of membranous nephropathy, followed by VB421, which is being advanced for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.