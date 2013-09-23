Sunday 24 November 2024

ValiRx Plc is a biopharmaceutical company developing technologies and products in oncology therapeutics and diagnostics.

The UK-based company focuses on the treatment of cancer, specializing in epigenomic and genetic analysis. Its technologies and products can also be applied to other fields as well, such as neurology and inflammatory diseases.

VAL201, its leading anti-cancer therapeutic, continues to progress through its clinical development on all fronts. VAL201 is important in treating hormone induced refractory prostate cancer and other conditions of hormone induced uncontrolled cell growth including breast and ovarian cancer, among others.

Latest ValiRx News

ValiRx to license VAL401 to Ambrose Healthcare
5 December 2023
ValiRx inks evaluation agreement with StingRay Bio
10 November 2023
ValiRx acquires assets from Imagen
14 June 2023
ValiRx tanks as it sub-licenses VAL201
2 November 2021
