The UK-based company focuses on the treatment of cancer, specializing in epigenomic and genetic analysis. Its technologies and products can also be applied to other fields as well, such as neurology and inflammatory diseases.

VAL201, its leading anti-cancer therapeutic, continues to progress through its clinical development on all fronts. VAL201 is important in treating hormone induced refractory prostate cancer and other conditions of hormone induced uncontrolled cell growth including breast and ovarian cancer, among others.