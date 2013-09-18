Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

vanda-logo-small

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) is a biopharmaceutical company based in Washington, DC, principally focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) is a biopharmaceutical company based in Washington, DC, principally focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. CEO Mihales Polymeropoulos founded Vanda in 2003. Previously, he founded and ran the Novartis global Pharmacogenetics department. He founded Vanda in partnership with Care Capital LLC, the prominent biopharmaceuticals-focused investment firm, and Bio*One Capital, an investment arm of the Singapore government with a focus on new biomedical enterprises.

Lead product

Tasimelteon, proposed trade name Hetlioz, is an oral compound in Phase III development for Non-24-Hour Disorder (Non-24), a circadian rhythm disorder with orphan designation in the US and Europe. Tasimelteon is a circadian regulator that resets the master body clock in the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) of the hypothalamus in the brain. Tasimelteon’s ability to reset the master body clock in the SCN has been shown to synchronize the body’s melatonin and cortisol circadian rhythms with the day/night cycle and to provide clinically meaningful benefits to patients with Non-24.

Fanapt (iloperidone) is an atypical antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Fanapt is a serotonin (5-HT2) receptor and dopamine receptor antagonist. Vanda has licensed Fanapt to Novartis AG in the US and Canada, and has multiple commercial partners ex-US. Fanapt has been granted Market Approval in the USA, Israel and Argentina and is under regulatory review in Mexico.

Pipeline

Fanapt (iloperidone) is an atypical antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Fanapt is a serotonin (5-HT2) receptor and dopamine receptor antagonist. Vanda has licensed Fanapt to Novartis AG in the US and Canada, and has multiple commercial partners ex-US Fanapt has been granted Market Approval in the US, Israel and Argentina and is under regulatory review in Mexico.

Vanda is also developing tradipitant, which has shown potential in SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pneumonia. An interim analysis of the Phase III ODYSSEY study demonstrated that hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia improved sooner when treated with tradipitant as compared to placebo.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Vanda Pharmaceuticals News

FDA snubs Vanda Pharma's NDA for tradipitant in gastroparesis
19 September 2024
Vanda Pharma rejects unsolicited takeover bids
20 June 2024
Cycle seeks to onboard Vanda for $466 million
6 June 2024
Vanda defends Hetlioz patents all the way to Supreme Court, but loses
23 April 2024
More Vanda Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze