VBL Therapeutics

A clinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases.

The Israel-based company's clinical pipeline is based on two proprietary platforms that leverage the body's natural physiologic and genetic regulatory elements.

VBL's lead product is VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec), a gene therapy which is being developed for solid tumor indications for recurrent glioblastoma. In July 2022, VBL announced disappointing top-line data from the Phase III OVAL trial of ofranergene obadenovec in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

As the company evaluates next steps with the ofra-vec program, it continues to move the VB-601 program, its lead immunology candidate, towards a Phase I trial, expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Latest VBL Therapeutics News

VBL shares obliterated by ovarian cancer failure
20 July 2022
Phase III miss wipes 60% off VBL Therapeutics share price
9 March 2018
VBL climbs on Japan deal news
6 November 2017
VBL Therapeutics shares slide as it ends VB-201 development in two indications
18 February 2015
