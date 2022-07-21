VBL Therapeutics

The Israel-based company's clinical pipeline is based on two proprietary platforms that leverage the body's natural physiologic and genetic regulatory elements.

VBL's lead product is VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec), a gene therapy which is being developed for solid tumor indications for recurrent glioblastoma. In July 2022, VBL announced disappointing top-line data from the Phase III OVAL trial of ofranergene obadenovec in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

As the company evaluates next steps with the ofra-vec program, it continues to move the VB-601 program, its lead immunology candidate, towards a Phase I trial, expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.