VectivBio was formed in 2019 as a spinout from Therachon, a biotechnology company acquired by Pfizer for its program in achondroplasia.

Lead product candidate apraglutide is a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases where GLP-2 can play a central role in addressing disease pathophysiology, including short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) and Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (aGVHD).

VectivBio is also advancing its modular, small molecule CoMET platform to address a broad range of previously undruggable Inherited Metabolic Diseases (IMDs).

In May 2023, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VectivBio for $17.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an estimated aggregate consideration of around $1 billion, net of VectivBio cash and debt.