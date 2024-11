A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Ventyx' pipeline includes internally discovered clinical programs targeting TYK2, S1P1R and NLRP3.

In October 2023, the company announced results from the Phase II trial of VTX002, its oral S1P1 receptor modulator, in patients with moderate-to-severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), achieving the primary endpoint of clinical remission with a high rate of complete endoscopic remission.