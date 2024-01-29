Vera Therapeutics

Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that blocks B-cell activating factor and A proliferation-inducing ligand, which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases. Vera acquired rights to atacicept from Germany’s Merck KGaA in late 2020, paying up to a total of $720 million, conditional on certain development and commercial milestones, plus royalties on any future net sales, as well as a 10% investment by Merck in the US firm.