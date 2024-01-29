Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

vera-tx-company

Vera Therapeutics

A late clinical-stage biotech company developing treatments for patients with serious immunologic diseases.

Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that blocks B-cell activating factor and A proliferation-inducing ligand, which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases. Vera acquired rights to atacicept from Germany’s Merck KGaA in late 2020, paying up to a total of $720 million, conditional on certain development and commercial milestones, plus royalties on any future net sales, as well as a 10% investment by Merck in the US firm.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Vera Therapeutics News

Vera reports long-term atacicept data at Kidney Week 2024
28 October 2024
Vera Therapeutics jumps on positive results in IgA nephropathy
29 January 2024
Biologics could shake up lupus market in the coming years
2 March 2023
Vera Therapeutics 'positive' top-line Phase IIb data on atacicept fail to impress investors
4 January 2023
More Vera Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze