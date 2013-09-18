Verona Pharma

A biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Verona's first-in-class development candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), has the potential to provide relief for patients suffering from respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE), cystic fibrosis (CF) and asthma.

Ensifentrine is an inhaled therapy that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in one compound. This means, if approved, it would be the first single treatment that opens patients’ airways and reduces inflammation in the lungs.