Verona Pharma

A biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Verona's first-in-class development candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), has the potential to provide relief for patients suffering from respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE), cystic fibrosis (CF) and asthma.

Ensifentrine is an inhaled therapy that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in one compound. This means, if approved, it would be the first single treatment that opens patients’ airways and reduces inflammation in the lungs.

Latest Verona Pharma News

Rapid rise of COPD market predicted—despite barriers to growth
17 October 2024
ICER final report on Verona’s COPD drug Ohtuvayre
17 July 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 28, 2024
30 June 2024
FDA nod for Verona's Ohtuvayre could 'change treatment paradigm for COPD'
27 June 2024
