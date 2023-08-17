Sunday 24 November 2024

A dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions.

Company Overview

In July 2023, Verrica’s lead product, YCANTH (cantharidin), became the first treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat pediatric and adult patients with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately six million people in the USA, primarily children.

As of August 2023, VP-102 is also in development to treat common warts and external genital warts, two of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for dermatologic oncology conditions.



Latest Verrica Pharmaceuticals News

Verrica Pharma announces positive preliminary top-line results for VP-315
14 August 2024
Firms look to build on Ycanth success with new indication
16 May 2024
Verrica launches suit to stop unlawful cantharidin competition
5 February 2024
Verrica Pharma closes $125 million debt financing
27 July 2023
