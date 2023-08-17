Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

In July 2023, Verrica’s lead product, YCANTH (cantharidin), became the first treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat pediatric and adult patients with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately six million people in the USA, primarily children.

As of August 2023, VP-102 is also in development to treat common warts and external genital warts, two of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for dermatologic oncology conditions.